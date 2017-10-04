Limerick garda appeal after youth injured in assault at playground

GARDAI are appealing for information after a youth was assaulted at a playground in Limerick.

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of assault at Mungret playground which happened at around 10pm last Saturday September 30.

“The youth was in the playground when he was assaulted by another youth. He received injuries to his mouth,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai attached to Roxboro Road station are investigating the incident and are aware that there were a number of youths in the area at the time of the assault.

They are appealing to anyone who has information or who witnessed what happened to come forward.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at 061 214340.