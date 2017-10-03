Sports data giant to create 100 jobs in Limerick

LIMERICK has received another jobs boost after it emerged Stats, the American sports data and intelligence giant, is to create 100 positions by 2020.

Headquartered in Chicago, Stats served more than 800 teams, leagues and brands. It will use Limerick to develop the next generation of its sports technology products.

Its new base in the city will serve as a hub for all aspects of business for Stats, which has hired Grainne Barry, co-founder of SportsTech Ireland, as its regional operations director.

The Leader understands Stats has yet to settle on a final location in Limerick – and will instead move into temporary accommodation for the time being.

"With a regional headquarters in Limerick, we will be located in a city energised by some of the best minds in tech and sport, where we can better service our clients and have a new location to unite functions that are core to our business," said Ms Barry. She will continue to work with SportsTech Ireland to grow the development of sports tech companies on the island.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said it was the Government's ambition to attract high-value technology jobs to the regions.

"The Mid-West Region now has a growing cluster of strong ICT companies. Businesses like Stats, which are world leaders in a niche area, are especially welcome to invest there," said Ms Fitzgerald.

It’s anticipated Stats will recruiting 60 staff by the end of next year, and more than 100 by 2020.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: "The investment shows how combined strengths and synergies can be harnessed in regional locations to attract investment - in this case Limerick's strong sporting environment and facilities and the technology cluster located here."

In recent years, Stats has forged several major partnerships and acquisitions in the region, including Prozone Sports in 2015. Kenneth Fuchs, CEO of Stats, said that "with the opening of our Limerick office and regional headquarters and the hire of Ms Barry, we will be strongly positioned to offer and expand our diverse and leading set of team and media products throughout the region".