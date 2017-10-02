Man hit by baseball bat was ejected from University Hospital Limerick

A MAN has admitted threatening a member of staff at a petrol station in Dooradoyle minutes after he was physically removed from the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick by security staff.

After Alan Peters, aged 27, of The Meadows, Corbally pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, his solicitor Tom Kiely, said his client was not thinking straight at the time as he had sustained a serious head injury when he was attacked earlier in the day.

Judge Marian O’Leary indicated she will apply the Probation Act if €300 is paid to the Court Poor Box.

Detective Garda Fiona O’Connell told Limerick District Court the defendant entered the Topaz store at around 8pm on November 1, 2015.

During the incident, he threatened a young man who was working there, placed him in a headlock and held a biro against his stomach.

While he demanded money from the till, no cash was handed over and he left “empty handed”.

Detective Garda O’Connell said the defendant was arrested in a waiting area at UHL a short time later and was taken to Henry Street garda station for questioning.

However, having been seen by a doctor, questioning was suspended and he was transferred by ambulance back to UHL the following day.

Mr Kiely said his client had been struck with a baseball bat during the assault and that he had initially presented at UHL in a disheveled and “very bloody” state.

He was wearing shorts and a vest and did not have any shoes on.

He said having interacted with security personnel, he was “carried to the entrance” of the hospital which is located next to the Topaz station.

Mr Kiely said having entered the store Mr Peters threatened the young worker “to get the attention of gardai”.

Judge O’Leary was told the defendant was not seeking to minimise what happened or the serious of his actions.

Adjourning the matter to January for review, Judge O’Leary said she would make no comment on the bizarre sequence of events which had been outlined in court.