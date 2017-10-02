Search of river Shannon in Limerick amid reports of person entering the water

Emergency services were deployed in the early hours of this Monday morning after a person was reportedly seen entering the river Shannon near the city centre.

The alarm was raised by a concerned member of the public at around 4.30am following an incident near Howley’s Quay.

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter – were all deployed to the search area.

However, there was no sign of anyone in the river and the search teams were stood down at around 7am.

It’s not known if further searches will be carried out.