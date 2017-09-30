Slight increase in number of foreign nationals living in Limerick

THE number of non-Irish nationals living in Limerick only increased by 93 people in five years, the latest release from the Census shows.

There were 18,476 non-Irish nationals living in Limerick, according to the 2016 Census, an increase of 93 people, or just 0.5%, since 2011.

Among the cities, Galway was the most multicultural, with 18.6% of its resident population recorded as non-Irish.

The non-Irish population in Limerick comprised 9.6% of the county’s population, compared with 9.8% in 2011, given inward migration, and just under the national rate of 11.6%.

Almost half of all non-Irish nationals (49.4%) in Limerick were either Polish (5,636) or UK (3,495) nationals.

Nationals of Latvia, Lithuania and the USA completed the top five non-Irish nationalities and together accounted for 11.3% of all non-Irish nationals in the county.

Some 3,225 people moved into the county, an increase of 1,747 (118.2%) on the year prior to Census 2011.

Of these, 73.5% (2,370) were born outside of the country.

The report shows that nationally, in April 2016, there were 535,475 non-Irish nationals living in the country, a 1.6% decrease on the 2011 figure of 544,357.

The numbers of people holding dual citizenship increased by 87.4% to 104,784 persons.

Of these Irish-Americans (17,552) comprised the largest group, followed by Irish-UK (15,428) and Irish-Polish (9,273).

There were 30 UK nationals in the electoral division of Glin in 2016, compared with 34 in 2011, and 112 UK nationals in Newcastle West in 2016, compared with 117 in 2011.

There were five UK nationals in the electoral division of Ardpatrick in 2016, compared with 11 in 2011.

In Cappamore, there were 15 UK nationals in 2016, compared with 23 in 2011, and 219 UK nationals in the electoral division of Ballysimon in 2016, up from 198 in 2011.

Dublin city (91,876), Fingal (46,909) and Cork County (42,002) had the largest numbers of non-Irish national residents while Leitrim (3,526) and Sligo (5,892) had the lowest.

Just over 17% of Dublin city residents and one in six of Fingal residents were non-Irish nationals.

Only eight counties showed an increase in their non-Irish national population since Census 2011.

Cork City saw the largest increase (17.2% or 2,505 persons) followed by Longford at 9.1% or 502 persons.

Looking at nationality by towns, Ballyhaunis in Mayo had the highest proportion of non-Irish nationals with 941 persons representing 39.5% of its population.

The two next highest were both in Longford – Edgeworthstown with 32.3% (667 persons) and Ballymahon with 32.1% (599 persons).