Equipment worth €35,000 stolen from Limerick farm

GARDAI are investigating the theft of equipment, valued at €35,000, from a County Limerick farm.

It was taken from land belonging to former councillor, John Egan, in Bohergar, Boher.

“The ESB were working on my land with a teleporter. It was hydraulic equipment attached to the teleporter, which could be seen from the road, that was stolen. On Sunday morning, September 17 the gate was swinging off its hinges. There were calves in the field and lucky enough they didn’t go out on the road. What they stole was highly specialised equipment,” said John.

An ESB spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader that a robbery took place at a property in Boher.

“Equipment was being stored close to where ESB Networks maintenance was taking place. The equipment stolen was not owned by ESB Networks. It was owned by one of our contractors, and we are assisting gardaí in their efforts to recover the property and identify the perpetrators,” said the ESB spokesperson.

John said the thieves must have crashed through the gate.

“Crime has got so bad that you would nearly need a guard at every gate to police it. It was very lucky the calves didn’t go out on the road as they could have caused a very serious accident,” said John, whose own house was burgled some years ago.

“They took a lot of sentimental stuff which was worthless to them but it was very valuable to us. They took christening cups for the children and old ware belonging to my grandmother. It is an intrusion into your house. It is a concern for the rest of your life,” said John.

Anybody who may have seen any suspicious activity in the early hours of Sunday, September 17, or over that weekend, is asked to contact Bruff gardai on 061 382940. Gardai also advise farmers to make sure their machinery is kept locked up with any keys locked away separately following the spate of quads thefts.