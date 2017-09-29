Man charged over 'shovel' attack in County Limerick village faces trial

A FATHER-of-seven who gardai allege is one of the main protagonists in a violent family feud is to face trial on indictment at the circuit court.

William Harty Snr, aged 54, of Moig South, Askeaton faces a number of charges in relation to an incident which happened at the Quay, Askeaton on April 28.

He is accused of assaulting a number of women as well as breaking a number of windows at a property at Deelside, Askeaton on the same date.

The defendant, who was previously refused bail, is also accused of producing a weapon – namely a shovel – during the course of a dispute.

It is alleged that two of the alleged victims – who are aged in their 20s and 50s – sustained serious injuries and were treated at University Hospital Limerick following the violent altercation.

One of the women received more than 70 staples after she sustained a cracked skull.

The woman also sustained significant bruising and soft tissue injuries and lost a lot of blood.

It is alleged another woman sustained a double fracture to her right arm which was placed in a cast.

Opposing bail during a previous court hearing, Detective Garda Jason Mitchell said it will be alleged that a number of witnesses have identified Mr Harty as the culprit and that mobile phone footage from the night has been obtained as part of the investigation.

He said it will be further alleged the incident was connected with a violent feud which has been ongoing between members of the extended Harty family since November 2015.

The detective said he had concerns the father-of-seven would continue to be involved in the feud if released on bail and that potential witnesses would be intimidated.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy told the court the defendant, who denies the allegations, suffers from mental health issues and has a number of physical health problems meaning he is on a large amount of prescribed medication.

At Limerick District Court last week, Judge Marian O’Leary was informed a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that matter is to proceed on indictment.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor sought an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of the book of evidence.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted the DPP’s directions and adjourned the matter until the end of November.