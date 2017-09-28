University of Limerick student dies after 'tragic accident'

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick student has died following a “tragic accident” this week.

The UL president Prof Des Fitzgerald informed students via e-mail that 19-year-old woman Sophie Coll died after a “tragic accident” on Monday.

It is understood that the incident occurred off-campus.

In an e-mail, Prof Fitzgerald said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the sudden death of UL student Sophie Coll, 2nd year BBS International as a result of a tragic accident on Monday, 25th September.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sophie’s parents Rory ad Carol, her sisters Stephanie and Abbie, her friends, her housemates and fellow students. Ar dheis Dé go raibh h-anam dílis.”

Ms Coll was taken to the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet.