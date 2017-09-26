Met Éireann warns of heavy rainfall in Limerick as status yellow warning is issued

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for Limerick and is predicting heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The warning, which takes effect from 9pm this Tuesday, was issued at lunchtime.

The national forecaster is predicting there could be rainfall accumulations between 30mm and 50mm is some areas.

The warning also includes Connacht, Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

A separate status yellow warning has been issued for counties Cork and Kerry with Met Éireann predicting even higher accumulations of rainfall in hilly and mountainous areas.

The predicted heavy rainfall in Limerick has already resulted in the operators of the Limerick Tunnel postponing works which were scheduled to take place this Tuesday night.