Samco and Shines to host open day in County Limerick

THE NATIONAL Ploughing Championships isn’t the only major event showcasing the latest in agriculture technology taking place this month.

Samco technology may be used in countries from Chile to China but County Limerick is where it all started. The Shine’s Agri open day, in conjunction with Samco Systems, is on in Adare at noon this Friday, September 29.

Gordon Shine said: “There will be machinery demos on the day of the Samco bagpress, maize harvesting as well as Samco’s other machinery products.”

Speakers include Dr Bill Mahanna, global nutritional science manager from DuPoint Pioneer. There will also be a farmer guest speaker to talk about their experience of growing maize over time.

Topics that will be discussed on the day include maize silage nutrition, economics of growing maize, film types, seed varieties, weed Contro, ground preparation and fertility. There will be a questions and answers session.

There will also be maize hybrid walks, a pig on a spit, draw with prizes including five acres of film, seed and herbicide and if that isn’t enough an auction in aid of a local charity.

“This event is an open invite so readers can come along and share in the experience, whether they are a current grower, trade adviser or agri enthusiast, there will plenty for all,” said Gordon.