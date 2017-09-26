Limerick Teagasc event to put farm safety at forefront of minds

THE DEATH of Wexford father-of-three Martin Kehoe Jr, aged 33, in a tragic accident recently has once again shocked the farming community.

This week’s Teagasc event dealing with farm safety was planned well before the sad passing of Mr Kehoe Jr but it brings home yet again the dangers farmers face every day. Twenty lives were lost on Irish farms last year. One of the victims was a child.

The Teagasc farm safety experience commences on Wednesday evening, September 27 at 6pm in Pallaskenry Agricultural College.

Ger Hourigan, from Oregon chainsaws, will attend on the night and will demonstrate the safe use of saws and show the main safety features and correct maintenance of chainsaws, said Pat Blackwell, of Teagasc.

A member of the Teagasc forestry staff will also be on hand to discuss the production of fire wood.

Sergeant Kevin Burke and other members of the gardai from Henry Street Traffic Corps will also attend.

“There are certain safety aspects to road haulage. Members of the Traffic Corps will go through the important points to consider when transporting cattle and agricultural goods on public roads. They will also discuss the onus on farmers and the legal weight limits when using jeeps, tractors and trailers,” said Pat.

FBD insurance will address the crowd in relation to farm insurance. They will give a few important pointers on what farmers should look at when renewing their farm insurance.

Finally, Dr Noirin McHugh, from Teagasc Moorepark, and Ross Evans, from ICBF, will discuss breeding cattle for docility.

Eoin Horgan, of Teagasc, said accidents with livestock account for over a quarter of all farm accidents and safe handling of dairy and beef stock will also be discussed.

It is a knowledge transfer event for dairy, beef and sheep, and car parking is available on site. Light refreshments will also be available and all are welcome to attend this Wednesday at 6pm in Pallaskenry Agricultural College.