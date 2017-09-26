A healthier Limerick is more than just diet and exercise

LIMERICK City and County Council has officially launched Healthy Limerick and joined the National Healthy City and Counties Network.

Focusing on “social connectedness” local authorities nationwide have joined forces to improve health and wellbeing for the whole of society.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Catherine Byrne, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Health Promotion said: “Healthy Ireland identifies the need for ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ support as success factors in its implementation.

“It is about social connectivity at every level of society,” added Minister Byrne. “We are continuing to build a healthier Ireland.

"If we learn to live healthier individually then the money put into our health system could be better used elsewhere,” she added.

Mo Foley-Walsh, Healthy Limerick Co-ordinator said that the focus of the initiative was about “reducing health inequalities” at the “very welcomed launch of Healthy Limerick”.

Mayor of the City and County, Cllr Stephen Keary expressed his “delight” at officially launching Healthy Limerick.

“Issues will now be brought to the fore and no longer brushed under the carpet.

“I’m pleased to see that this is very much a partnership approach to working.

“The relevant agencies are coming together to create Healthy Limerick where everyone is empowered to enjoy positive wellbeing which is supported at every level of society and achieved by working together,” added Cllr Keary.

Under the social connectedness theme, the factors that build Healthy Limerick are physical environment, accessibility of services and opportunities, active participation and a culture of connectedness.

Healthy Limerick focuses on transport options that connect people to opportunities, amenities and the physical accessibility of services, shops and healthcare.