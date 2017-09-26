'Luck of the Irish': Limerick man reaches final of ITV game show Cannonball

DRESSED as a leprechaun, Limerick man Richard “Dickie” Doyle believes that the luck of the Irish helped him reach the final of ITV’s new game show, Cannonball.

Keeping tight-lipped on the result of the final, which took place in Malta, the Cappamore man who now works as a psychiatric nurse in England is looking forward to seeing himself advance on the show.

“I applied for a different TV show but I couldn't go to the auditions so they took my name and rang me up and said watersports and a free holiday if you get picked," smiled Mr Doyle.

"I applied anyways and went along to the audition and they started asking me what would I dress up as.

"I said a leprechaun and I think that worked in my favour as they were looking for people that could laugh at themselves and not take themselves too serious,” added Richard Doyle.

Presented by former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff, Cannonball can be viewed on ITV and on TV3 Ireland.

With “Dickie” yet to feature on television in the opening round which was recently filmed in Malta, with the final taking place the following weekend, the 29-year-old hasn’t even told his own mother if he has won the final.

“Some of the tasks we did in groups of two against each other but at the end of it all it was your own score that mattered, you were playing for yourself.

“You get gold, silver and bronze medals and whoever got gold medals got to go to the final.

”That was the running joke all day, I was the Irish leprechaun going for the gold,” laughed Richard.

The action-packed show first aired on ITV with the fourth episode to shown on Saturday. TV3 Ireland replays the show the following week which airs at 6pm on Saturday evening.