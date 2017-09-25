Limerick co-workers travel to Clare for missing fisherman search

LIMERICK colleagues of a fisherman who was swept into the sea near Doonbeg in County Clare last week have spoken of their shock as a major search operation continues.

More than 20 workers from Tredwell Electrical in Raheen travelled to County Clare at the weekend to help with the search which is being led by the Irish Coast Guard in Valencia.

Andrey Maltsev (45) has not been seen since he entered the water while fishing on the morning of September 16, last.

The Russian national, who has been living in Ireland for more than a decade, has been working at Tredwell Electrical for more than three years. Prior to that he worked with Mr Binman.

A co-worker who was with him on the day raised the alarm following the incident which happened at the spectacular but notorious Blue Pool.

Around 40 friends and colleagues from Limerick travelled to Doonbeg at the weekend to assist with the search operation.

“Every one of his colleagues went down (to Doonbeg) on Sunday. He is a loved man and he probably has the sunniest disposition of anyone I have ever known,” said Stefan Uhlemann, managing director of Tredwell Electrical.

“He’s been here three years and there is not one day that he has come in here where he was not smiling and positive and cheerful – every single day,” he added.

While upset and shocked at what happened, Mr Uhlemann says the thoughts of every worker at the company are with Andrey’s wife and young daughter who attends school in the city.

The 45-year-old, who oversees cable assembly at the company, was originally from the Urals region of Russia and regularly returned home.

“He had a responsible job and he did it very well. He loves going home and I would describe him as being like sunshine because his face is always beaming.

"There has never been a cross word between him and anybody else,” said Mr Uhlemann who also praised those in Doonbeg who provided food and refreshments over the weekend.