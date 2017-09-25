Sadness as Limerick's Sage Cafe closes down

THERE is sadness in Limerick today after a high-profile cafe announced it has closed down.

In a post on its Twitter page, management at Sage, “with heavy hearts” announced the closure of their Catherine Street business after 11 years trading.

Sage was opened in 2006 by guitarist with The Cranberries Mike Hogan and his wife Siobhan. Other former band members of the group were known to have dropped by to the premises at 67-68 Catherine Street.

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing our closure of the cafe as of today thanks to everyone over the years! From us all #teamsage pic.twitter.com/CwYUPt3kpb September 25, 2017

Writing on Twitter, Olivia O’Sullivan described the closure as “devastating news”, while Nessa McGann added: “[It was the] first place I brought my daughter to when I came out of hospital - probably my most favourite place in town”.

Fianna Fail councillor Vivienne Crowley, who chairs the high-profile economic committee, said: “It’s always disappointing when a strong local business has to cease trading. As a council, we should be in a position to really assist companies who may be struggling, whether it’s coming to an arrangement regarding rates, or seeing if there are other ways to help them, perhaps putting them in touch with a brand ambassador, or some graphic designers who could help them improve.”

She said the cafe was a favourite of her grandparents.

“Often, the larger chains come into cities and attract a large clientele away from these local businesses. Independent coffee shops do struggle with the likes of Costa and Starbucks which operate on a much larger scale,” Cllr Crowley said.

Management at Sage Cafe said they would send more information on the closure later today, when approached by the Limerick Leader.