Pub on Limerick border to mark 60th anniversary in style

KENNEDY’S Pub & Shop in Rearcross is going to mark its 60th anniversary in style with a jam-packed weekend of celebrations.

Rody Kennedy, proprietor, said it is important to celebrate these landmark anniversaries.

It is also a testament to his father Tom who made the brave business decision to purchase the pub in 1957. He and his wife Breda ran the bar and shop until 1990 when Rody and Ann took it over.

Rody was brought up in the pub and reckons he was out collecting glasses from the tender age of two!

“I was born into the pub and I’ve worked there all my life and I enjoy it. Customers are like family in a small rural village,” said Rody.

It is easy to tell his passion hasn’t diminished in all those years and two things are guaranteed when you walk into Kennedy’s pub or shop - a warm welcome and good craic.

It is a tough time for rural pubs but Kennedy’s is holding its own.

“Local pubs and shops are hugely important in local communities. You only realise their importance when they are gone,” said Rody and thankfully Kennedy’s isn’t going anywhere.

“We do Christening celebrations, catering after weddings and funerals, birthday parties, host meetings - anything our customers want,” he said.

“Rearcross is a vibrant village with lots of community organisations and clubs and a brilliant community spirit. It’s a great village nestled in the beautiful Slieve Phelims and the people from the locality and surrounding areas are great to rally around to help out with fundraising event. The latest being a community day which was a tremendous success. Profit made on the day went to Rearcross FC and Rearcross Tidy Towns.

“We have always been a great supporter of our parish GAA club Sean Treacy’s. They are a very vibrant club with a great underage structure in place. The club has had great success over the years and hopefully many more to come when they tog out in the parish colours of blue and gold.

“Our village looks well and we are proud to be part of it and extremely proud to be there for all the organisations in our community to help them out in any way possible as they have been there for us back the years. It’s all about being local and helping out locally,” added Rody.

Running in tandem with the pub is the local grocery shop which has continued to thrive. Although it has caused one or two problems over the years when a husband has gone down to buy a pint of milk and the paper and the temptation of a creamy pint got too much!

“We look after our customers to the very best of our ability and we would like to publicly thank all our customers for all their loyal support down through the years. We really appreciate them and look forward to being there for them into the future,” said Rody and Ann.

Old and new customers are very welcome to join with the Kennedy’s from Friday, September 30, when they kick off with a trad session – all musicians are welcome to join in.

On Saturday they will be “reeling in the years” with a photo display and have music from the very popular Stonethrowers.

On Sunday evening, October 1, they will have the very talented Martin Byrnes and friends from 5.30pm.

So over the three nights every musical taste is catered for as the Kennedy family toast six proud decades in business.