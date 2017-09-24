Close to 200 Limerick homes left without electricity

CLOSE TO 200 homes in Limerick were left without electricity due to a “fault”, the ESB stated in an alert this Sunday evening.

ESB Networks issued an alert at 6.30pm that approximately 176 homes in Caherdavin were going to be without electricity for an hour.

On the ESB website, it stated that power would resume in northside area at around 7.45pm.

The alert is no longer on the website.

This follows a power outage in the Adare area for 12 hours, between 5am and 5pm on Friday.

For those who wish to report a service interruption, they can call ESB via 1850-372999.