Limerick man broke barring order against mother over access to shed

A LIMERICK man who breached his mother’s protection order when he confronted her in an “aggressive” manner has been ordered to pay €500.

Ivan Conway, of Castleview, Elm Park, Clarina, was charged with a breach in the protection order after he became angry when his mother entered a shed which is under dispute.

The conditions of the protection order against Mr Conway include any belligerent or aggressive behaviour towards his mother.

On Wednesday, September 6 of this year, gardaí took a report from Bernadette Conway after a confrontation with her son.

Newcastle West court heard that the woman was “close to tears” when making the report.

Mrs Conway, whose husband died this January, was getting surveillance cameras installed at her home because her hens were being taken and she was “in fear” for her life, the court heard.

The man who came to install the cameras required access to the attic above her bedroom to fit one of the cameras, and the only route is through a shed adjoining the house.

The shed is currently under dispute, and Mr Conway had a lock on its door.

Seeing the shed door open, Mrs Conway brought the man inside and took the lock off the door, fearing that she would be locked in by her son.

The court heard that Mr Conway confronted his mother in the yard. Mrs Conway claimed that he was “roaring and shouting” at her and the workman, asking for his lock back. She said that he took the lock off her, and the confrontation ended.

The surveillance worker, Aidan McAvinue, said that he was at his van when he heard Mr Conway speaking loudly to his mother. Mr McAvinue denied that the man was shouting, but said that he was “very aggressive” and “venomous”.

Mr McAvinue felt the need to make his presence known to the man on returning from his van, and did feel that he was threatening towards Mrs Conway. He felt that if Mr Conway didn’t get his lock back, “something bad would happen”.

Mr Conway denied shouting at his mother. He said that he left the shed open to go and work with the cows, and did not confront Mrs Conway in the shed because he knows he is “not supposed to go near her”.

The court heard that the relationship between mother and son broke down in 2009.

Mr Conway said that he is “not able for it anymore, the pressure she’s putting me under… I know she wants me out of the farm”.

He said that he tends to forgot about the order. “I didn’t mean to go in and cause trouble. I’m sorry for that,” he told Judge Mary Larkin.

Judge Larkin noted the workman’s evidence regarding Mr Conway’s aggression. She said that she was “absolutely satisfied that there was a breach”.

He was ordered to pay €500. Recognisance was set at €250 of his own bond.