Deaths in Limerick - September 23, 2017

THE death has occurred of Bridie O’Driscoll (née O’Sullivan), of Tournafulla, peacefully, at Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla, on Saturday 23rd September. Wife of the late Denis. Deeply regretted by her daughters Carmel, Geraldine and Margaret, sons-in-law Eddie, Cian and Declan, grandchildren James, Ashley, Cliodhna, Eamonn and Cormac, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West on Monday, 25th September, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Patrick's Church, Tournafulla. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Burke. Late of Scart, Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick. Survived by family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Hanrahan (née Hourihan), of Corbally, beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Dee (Power), Aileen, Helene (Moore), Barry, Hugo, Mark, Eoin, Paul & the late Eric & Brian. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, her extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (Sept. 25th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Private cremation to follow later.

The death has occurred of Morris Clery, Ballinamlough, Kilmallock, Limerick. Better known as Mossy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen and Jane, brother Robert, sister-in-law Shiela, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, realtives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Remains arriving at Ballingaddy Church at 7pm this Friday evening. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 noon, Burial in Athenasey (Elton, Co. Limerick).

The death has occurred of Christina Bowen (née Casey), of Elm place, Rathbane, wife of the late Teddie, Mother of the late Tony. Deeply regetted by her daughters Carmel and Deirdre, sons Ger, Timmy and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.00pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Condon, Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick, formerly of Kilteely, peacefully at home with his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Dearly loved husband of Anne, loving father of Eoghan, Eimear and James. Dear brother to Bess, Paddy and the late Jenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Gemma, his adored grandchildren Seán, Darragh, Rebecca, Ella, Emma, James and Ben, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit Milford Hospice.

Deeply missed by his wife Mary, son Brian, daughter Elaine, grandsons James and Ben, sisters Elsie and Carmel, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law Jack, Don, Maxi, Paudie and Bren, sisters-in-law Grace, Ger and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal on Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.