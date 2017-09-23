Thousands celebrate 'best ever' Culture Night festivities in Limerick

THE HEART of Limerick city came alive with theatrics and multicultural platter of performances, as the sun set in a cloudless sky on Friday night.

And to mark the ninth year of Culture Night in the Treaty City, thousands of families and culture buffs dashed from street to street, to get a taste of the widespread festivities that took place from 5pm to midnight.

All the young horror fans are loving #CultureNightLimerick already! Darren Shan spooked everyone, mainly the adults though! pic.twitter.com/u2mHpeDeDw — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 22, 2017

The jamborée of events, in the four corners of the city and county, were into five cultural strands on the night; heritage, children and family, art and design, theatre and film, and music and dance.

#CultureNightlimerick @LimerickArts

Peter Barley opening our LSOM Staff and Student concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/LulfhaJluv — Limk School of Music (@LimerickSOM) September 22, 2017

Described as a “fantastic buzz”, one of the first attractions on the street, included the Pigtown Comes to the Milk Market - an energetic family parade and an ode to Limerick’s strong history with the bacon industry.

One of the first attractions, on Cruises Street, included the Pigtown Comes to the Milk Market — an energetic family parade and an ode to Limerick’s strong history with the bacon industry.

And while people followed Limerick’s historic food culture, hundreds gathered at Bedford Row to experience a planet of recipes at the World Recipe Exchange, a legacy project that stemmed from Limerick’s 2020 bid.

I bloody LOVED wearing a gorgeous LSAD design in beautiful Dance Limerick collab'ing with a beautiful dancer tonight #CultureNightLimerick pic.twitter.com/Mbhu72624C — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) September 22, 2017

The fine art of forging was also on display, as talented blacksmith Eric O’Neill sparked the interest of many passers-by “bringing light to Culture Night”.

Here's skilled blacksmith Eric O'Neill, a #CultureNightLimerick enthusiast. Fun fact about the Cappamore man: he can forge viking weapons! pic.twitter.com/dkc4TNeB9F — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 22, 2017

As the underground Stanzas ran its poetic Speakers’ Corner, there was dazzling aerial dancing and rock ‘n’ roll gigs at Chez Le Fab in Arthur’s Quay, while up-and-coming soul singer Nile St James serenaded an audience at Ormston House.

Nile St James serenading an audience at @OrmstonHouse with his debut single 'I Fell For You' #CultureNightLimerick pic.twitter.com/nx9DVXXwtV — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 22, 2017

Limerick City and County Council’s arts and culture officer, Sheila Deegan commended the 90-something acts on the evening.

“Culture Night gives a taster of the rich cultural activity across Limerick and becomes enlivened by people coming out and enjoying themselves on what has truly become a very special night.”

#CultureNight in Limerick is one of my favourite nights of the year! pic.twitter.com/KS7JonhyrO — Kennedy O'Brien (@kennedy798) September 22, 2017

“But it’s important to remember that these cultural performances and activities are available 365 days of the year and we look forward to the continued support from the thousands of people who came out and made Culture Night the best ever and the celebration that it has become,” she said.

And as the curtains closed on evening of exciting community-driven arts projects, seminal contemporary jazz artist Soweto Kinch took to Dolan’s Upstairs to deliver an electric trio performance to a sold-out audience, as part of the Limerick Jazz Festival.

Today we played for @PigtownLimerick without mics and it was quite a quiet blast #CultureNightLimerick pic.twitter.com/v7ws8pLcZq — PowPig (@PowPigBand) September 22, 2017

No half-stepping for the exuberant @sowetokinch trio at @mydolans. It's a full house in the Upstairs #CultureNightLimerick pic.twitter.com/gFLceOv2iE — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 22, 2017

For extensive coverage and pictures of Culture Night festivities, pick up next weekend’s Limerick Leader broadsheet edition.