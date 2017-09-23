Thousands celebrate 'best ever' Culture Night festivities in Limerick

Connie Siddle (7) and Ruthie Siddle (4) were some of thousands who enjoyed Culture Night | Picture: True Media/Oisin McHugh

THE HEART of Limerick city came alive with theatrics and multicultural platter of performances, as the sun set in a cloudless sky on Friday night.

And to mark the ninth year of Culture Night in the Treaty City, thousands of families and culture buffs dashed from street to street, to get a taste of the widespread festivities that took place from 5pm to midnight. 

The jamborée of events, in the four corners of the city and county, were into five cultural strands on the night; heritage, children and family, art and design, theatre and film, and music and dance.

Described as a “fantastic buzz”, one of the first attractions on the street, included the Pigtown Comes to the Milk Market - an energetic family parade and an ode to Limerick’s strong history with the bacon industry.

And while people followed Limerick’s historic food culture, hundreds gathered at Bedford Row to experience a planet of recipes at the World Recipe Exchange, a legacy project that stemmed from Limerick’s 2020 bid.

The fine art of forging was also on display, as talented blacksmith Eric O’Neill sparked the interest of many passers-by “bringing light to Culture Night”.

As the underground Stanzas ran its poetic Speakers’ Corner, there was dazzling aerial dancing and rock ‘n’ roll gigs at Chez Le Fab in Arthur’s Quay, while up-and-coming soul singer Nile St James serenaded an audience at Ormston House.

Limerick City and County Council’s arts and culture officer, Sheila Deegan commended the 90-something acts on the evening. 

“Culture Night gives a taster of the rich cultural activity across Limerick and becomes enlivened by people coming out and enjoying themselves on what has truly become a very special night.”

“But it’s important to remember that these cultural performances and activities are available 365 days of the year and we look forward to the continued support from the thousands of people who came out and made Culture Night the best ever and the celebration that it has become,” she said. 

And as the curtains closed on evening of exciting community-driven arts projects, seminal contemporary jazz artist Soweto Kinch took to Dolan’s Upstairs to deliver an electric trio performance to a sold-out audience, as part of the Limerick Jazz Festival. 

For extensive coverage and pictures of Culture Night festivities, pick up next weekend’s Limerick Leader broadsheet edition. 