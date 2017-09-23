Weather warning: Strong winds expected to hit Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Limerick and a number of coastal counties, as strong winds are expected the West of Ireland until this Saturday evening.

In an alert, issued at 10am, Met Eireann stated that Limerick will be hit by winds ranging between 50kph and 60kph.

Though not as strong as previous winds – as a result of Storm Aileen – the gusts are expected to last until 6pm this Saturday.

It is understood that the gales will particularly impact exposed coastal areas.

Other counties affected include Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry.

In an alert, it stated that there will be south to southeast winds, reaching mean wind speeds between 50 and 65 km/h “particularly along exposed coastal areas. Mean wind speeds will be accompanied by gusts that will reach Gale force 8”.