Young woman hospitalised after Limerick river rescue

A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised following a river rescue in Limerick this Friday night.

At 11.20pm, emergency services were alerted to an incident in which a woman, aged in her mid-20s, was seen in the Abbey River by George’s Quay.

Within minutes of gardaí alerting Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service of the incident, Swiftwater Rescue technicians were dispatched to the scene, accompanied by three units and a rescue boat.

According to a source, on arrival, gardaí “had thrown the woman a lifebuoy” and a technician then entered the water and brought the woman to shore.

The woman was treated at the scene by HSE paramedics, and was immediately brought University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The woman’s physical condition is said to be non-life threatening.

