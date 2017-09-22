Deaths in Limerick - September 22, 2017

THE death has occurred of Pauline Hanrahan (née Hourihan), of Corbally, beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Dee (Power), Aileen, Helene (Moore), Barry, Hugo, Mark, Eoin, Paul & the late Eric & Brian. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, her extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (Sept. 25th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Private cremation to follow later.

The death has occurred of Morris Clery, Ballinamlough, Kilmallock, Limerick. Better known as Mossy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen and Jane, brother Robert, sister-in-law Shiela, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, realtives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Remains arriving at Ballingaddy Church at 7pm this Friday evening. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 noon, Burial in Athenasey (Elton, Co. Limerick).

The death has occurred of Christina Bowen (née Casey), of Elm place, Rathbane, wife of the late Teddie, Mother of the late Tony. Deeply regetted by her daughters Carmel and Deirdre, sons Ger, Timmy and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.00pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Condon, Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick, formerly of Kilteely, peacefully at home with his loving family after a long illness bravely borne.

Dearly loved husband of Anne, loving father of Eoghan, Eimear and James. Dear brother to Bess, Paddy and the late Jenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Gemma, his adored grandchildren Seán, Darragh, Rebecca, Ella, Emma, James and Ben, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Helen Fahy, Dromsally, Cappamore, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick – late of Spar Murroe.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Peadar, son Jamie, daughter Aoibhinn, parents Paddy and Peggy, brothers Ger and Sean, father-in-law and mother-in-law Peter and Kathleen, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Friday from 5 pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U.

The death has occurred of Bridget Rowley (née Howe), Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, and late of Milltown Malbay, Co. Clare, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late William, dearest mother of Michael, Liam and the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Ben, Mark and David, Paul and Eoghan, Robbie and Elizabeth, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eileen Power (née Fitzgerald), Sanatone, Rhebogue, Dublin Rd., Limerick City, formerly of Granagh, Bruree.

Peacefully in the loving care of St. Gobnaith’s Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard, step-son Liam, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Arriving on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Rd. at 7pm for prayers. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery, Bruree.

The death has occurred of Kevin Uniacke, Kilgarve Gardens, Ballinasloe, Galway and native of Limerick, suddenly in Spain.

Deeply missed by his wife Mary, son Brian, daughter Elaine, grandsons James and Ben, sisters Elsie and Carmel, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law Jack, Don, Maxi, Paudie and Bren, sisters-in-law Grace, Ger and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal on Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.