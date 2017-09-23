CARI family fun day on in University of Limerick this Sunday

THE CARI family fun day 2017 – in conjunction with Live 95fm’s 95 Stop Tour for Limerick Kids - will be held in the UL Arena this Sunday, September 24 from noon to 5pm.

All funds raised will go directly to CARI, Children’s Ark and the Neo-Natal Unit in the Regional Maternity Hospital. There will be a variety of stalls and children’s entertainment – bouncy castles, obstacle course and wrecking ball, Disney characters, face painting and hair braids. The very popular CARI bric-a-brac stall will be full of children’s toys, books and lots more for the public to look through.

UL Medical students will be hosting their Teddy Bear’s Hospital, which was very popular with the children last year. It is a fantastic chance for all the children to meet the future doctors, who are currently training in UL. This gives the boys and girls a chance to talk and interact with the doctors and hopefully if they require a visit to the hospital, it will make them feel more comfortable and relaxed.

There will also be indoor races, music, Irish dancing and more to entertain the whole family. All are welcome to attend this Sunday afternoon in the UL Arena and support three great local causes.