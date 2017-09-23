Company fined for offering 'full service' at Limerick pub an hour after closing

GARDAI found at least 18 people at “various degrees of intoxication” when they called to a pub in Ballylanders almost an hour after closing time, a court has heard.

That was the evidence given at Limerick District Court this week in the case of Donric Solutions Limited which was prosecuted in relation to an incident in the village on February 7, 2016.

Garda Dermot Hallett said when he called to Sally Maclennanes bar at 1.24am, he found numerous people were still in the premises consuming alcohol.

He said while the pub was cleared “fairly rapidly” following his arrival one person attempted to hide in the toilet premises.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey, defending, said the company, which has a registered address at Michael Street in Tipperary Town, is no longer trading due to financial difficulties.

He told Judge Marie Keane the company was leasing the pub in Ballylanders at the time and that the lease expired a short time after the offence was detected.

Mr Morrissey said a director of the company who was present in the pub had been playing music prior to the arrival of gardai and that he accepts the premises should not have been open so late.

”A full service was being offered,” he said adding that a number of those in the pub on the night were celebrating the success of a local ladies football team the previous day.

Judge Keane was told the director of the company cooperated with gardai on the night and that he subsequently apologised.

“Nothing of this nature will happen again,” said Mr Morrissey.

While acknowledging the previous good record of the company, Judge Keane said she would not ignore the time of night which the offence occurred.

She imposed a number of fines totalling €950 -giving the company four months to pay.

Leave to appeal was granted.

Two summons brought against a named director of the company were withdrawn by the State.