Third generation Limerick beauty queen vies for Miss Ireland crown

CIARA O’Halloran seems to have winning and beauty in her genes.

She is the granddaughter of Ann O’Halloran, a former Miss Limerick and is the niece of Anne O’Halloran also a former Miss Limerick.

This Friday night the Raheen girl who was crowned Miss Limerick North earlier this year will compete for the Miss Ireland title in Dublin.

A natural competitor, Ciara has international basketball caps for Ireland at U-15, U-16, U-18 and now also at U-20 levels. In 2016 she got her first international cap for tag rugby, and next year heads to the World Cup of that sport in Australia. Ciara already plays full ladies’ rugby as a second row with both Shannon RFC, and with the University of Limerick RFC.

Speaking of UL, where she is currently studying Technology Management, Ciara indicates that her choice of subject required independence of mind, and perseverance, in a subject very much associated with guys.

“I attended Crescent College Comprehensive secondary school, this is where I found my love for engineering. Thankfully, it was a mixed school so I had a range of subjects to pick from and even though the engineering class was very male dominated it didn't turn me off it. Thankfully, after my Leaving Cert I got one of the courses I wanted in UL. I'm currently in my third year of studying Technology Management there.”

The daughter of Aloma and Tom O’Halloran, Ciara loves travelling, and has done more than her fair share of it.

“I definitely have a travel bug, this summer was my first time travelling solo and I would 100% do it again. I travelled to Italy, and I met new people every day. I have done a Lot of travelling around Europe previously. Last summer I went inter railing for three weeks with two friends. I have sailed in Greece a couple of times, which is an amazing experience, and I love learning about different cultures. Hopefully, when I finish my studying I will get to travel around South East Asia For four to five months. Unfortunately, I don't speak any other languages but I don't mind that because sometimes you'd be surprised that a language doesn't have to be a barrier.”

It is because of this love of seeing other global cultures that Ciara has a very global outlook. “I like to try keep up to date with current affairs, on a global and national level. I think the situation involving North Korea and The United States is very interesting as they are two superpowers that have the potential to start the next world war.

“On a national level I am intrigued by the work the Irish Naval Service is doing in the Mediterranean on their UN mission, Operation Pontus, in which they are in a bilateral agreement with the Italian government and helping to rescue the migrants fleeing Libya. I have friends in the Naval Service so I follow this with personal interest.”

But whatever about the rest of the world, Ciara is clear as to where she would like to be in the long run: “As much as I do love travelling I think I will end up settling in Ireland, out of all the places I have been I still think Ireland is the most beautiful country in the world, you just need the weather for it.”

The Miss Ireland final takes place this Friday night in Dublin's Crowne Plaza Hotel.