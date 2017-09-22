Hundreds left without electricity in Limerick following power 'fault'

AROUND 300 homes and businesses in West Limerick have been left without power this Friday morning following a fault.

The power in the Adare area cut shortly after 5am this Friday, and ESB crews are currently working in the area to restore the line by later today.

According to the electricity operator, it’s estimated that power will be restored at 5pm.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said: “Commencing at approximately 05.06am, the fault resulted in a loss of supply to approximately 300 customers.

“Our crews were immediately mobilised and are currently working to safely restore power to all customers by mid-afternoon.

“The crews are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fault. ESB Networks apologises to all customers impacted by the outage in this area this morning.”