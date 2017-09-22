Limerick's Racha set to sparkle at Miss Ireland

IF her dress is anything to go by Racha Mennad will be in sparkling form this Friday night when she represents Limerick in the Miss Ireland final.

“I just picked it up there and it’s absolutely beautiful so I can’t wait to wear it. It’s blush pink sequins,” smiled 20-year-old Racha of the Marion Murphy Cooney-designed gown.

“ I would never have picked that out for myself but now that I have it, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t even wait to wear it’. I get to keep it. It’s fitted and has a trail on it with small straps.”

The student, who hails from Tullamore and has Algerian parents, calls Limerick her second home.

Crowned Miss Limerick earlier this year, Racha lives in Castletroy and studies business and French in UL.

“UL is an amazing campus,” she beamed. “It was actually my first choice. I actually had four choices on my CAO and they were all UL. I was going to UL or nothing at all.

“The people in Limerick are so down-to-earth. They are so open and I think Limerick is amazing for food and drink. I moved here to study and I kind of never left. I live here, study here, work here.”

With just days to go to the Miss Ireland final which takes place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin, Racha says she is beginning to feel some nerves.

“They are getting to me now a small bit but I’m excited,” she said.

In terms of her attire for the evening, Racha plans on wearing her hair down in curls to compliment her gown.

“We get to pick a few cocktail dresses and one of the outfits is a trend look. The Ivory Closet have been very good to me as well,” she explained.

Supporting Racha on the night will be her sisters Yasmine and Chanez who are flying in from France for the occasion.

A lover of languages, Racha’s major is in HR “so I would love to be a HR manager in a multi-national company.

“My parents are from Algeria but I was born here and I’m definitely Irish,” she explained.

“The last time I went to Algeria was for my sister’s wedding. I used to spend all my summers there and I picked up Arabic as well from being over there and I picked up a lot of my French as well.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Miss Kilkenny Niamh de Brún from the Ennis Road, will represent the Cats in this Friday evening’s competition.