Man jailed after jump lead row in Limerick led to knife threats  

A YOUNG man who threatened to kill one of his neighbours in Limerick following a row over jump leads has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Jonathon Phillips, aged 26 of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect had pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to an incident on May 9, 2016.

During a contested hearing at Limerick District Court this Tuesday, the injured party described how he was in the front garden of his home at around 8.15am when he observed the defendant staggering on the main road.

Phillips, he said, mumbled and walked to his (own) home before returning a short time later with a large knife in his hand.

“He said he was going to kill me. He had a knife in his hand the blade was around 12 inches long,” he said adding the defendant retreated when he removed a bar breaker from the boot of his car.

A daughter of the victim who lives nearby told the court she roared and screamed at the defendant and told him to “f*** off back home” when she saw him coming towards her father’s house with a knife in his hand.

Judge Marie Keane was told it was the State case that Phillips had a grievance with his neighbour as he had previously refused to loan him a set of jump leads.

The pensioner confirmed the defendant has called to his home a number of weeks earlier and that he had refused to give him the jump leads. “I told him no, I give no one my jump leads,” he said.

Cross examining the witness, solicitor Darach McCarthy suggested he did not like his client and that he had “guilded the Lily” in his statement of complaint.

Garda Joanne Falvey said when she spoke to the defendant at his home a short time after the incident, he appeared to be confused and that she believed he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

When interviewed a number of months later, Phillips denied having a knife – insisting he had a set of jump leads “from the €2 store” in his hand.

“I didn’t pull a knife, I had nothing on me,” he said.

Convicting the defendant, Judge Marie Keane said she was satisfied he had a knife on the day and that he was still aggrieved over the refusal of his neighbour to give him his jump leads.

“I’m satisfied there was an exchange and that it related back to his sense if disgruntlement,” she said.

The judge imposed a three month sentence which she ordered be served consecutively to a sentence Phillips is currently serving.

Leave to appeal was granted.