Limerick's Parkway Valley development to be placed on derelict sites register

THE site of the former Parkway Valley development is to be placed on the register of derelict sites, it has been confirmed.

The site on the Dublin Road, which was once earmarked as the location for one of the biggest shopping centres in the country, was never developed and has remained idle for more than a decade.

In response to a question from Cllr Elena Secas, Pat Daly, deputy chief executive of Limerick City and County Council told members of the Metropolitan District that action is to be taken shortly.

“The site has been inspected and a notice is being prepared notifying the owners of Council’s intention to enter it onto the Derelict Sites Register,” he stated in a written reply.

Before the site can be formally placed on the register, the council must notify the land owners of its intention and it consider any submissions it receives.

Under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, any local authority can prosecute the owners of lands or buildings who do not comply with notices served on them.

In addition to any prosecution, a local authority can purchase the property compulsory and carry out any necessary works - charging the owners for the cost of such works.