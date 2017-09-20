€80k funding boost for two Limerick city festivals

TWO festivals which are due to take place in Limerick city next month have received significant funding boosts.

Members of the Metropolitan District this Monday approved funding totalling €80,000 for the Richard Harris International Film Festival and I.NY festival.

The funding has been allocated under the General Municipal Allocation (GMA) scheme.

The Richard Harris International Film Festival, which runs between October 26 and October 30, is to receive €30,000 while I.NY, which begins on October 5, is to receive €50,000.

Councillors attended presentations from both festivals over the summer ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Five councillors – Cllr Seighan O’Ceallaigh, Cllr John Costelloe, Cllr Malachy McCreesh, Cllr John Loftus and Cllr John Gilligan voted against the proposal.

The Richard Harris International Film Festival, which was first staged in 2014, is currently the only Film Festival in Ireland which specifically encourages Irish Filmmakers abroad to return and showcase their work.

Confirmed artists for the I.NY festival include designer, Orla Kiely, Oscar-winning musician Glen Hansard and award-winning novelist, Joseph O’Connor.

Dr Jane O’Meara Sanders, the wife and senior political advisor of former US presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders – will also attend the festival which aims to celebrate the relationship between Ireland and New York.