WATCH: Trolls encouraging people 'to kill themselves' barred by Limerick's Rubberbandits

LIMERICK’S satirical duo the Rubberbandits have been praised for their new music video which highlights suicide and mental health issues.

The video, entitled Sonny, has now received nearly a quarter of a million views on YouTube. However, the pair have highlighted that they were forced to disable comments online because of people “who were encouraging other people to kill themselves” in a thread of comments online.

They said they felt compelled to delete some comments and disable further comments online “in case they were harmful to the vulnerable.”

“​Had to disable YouTube comments on Sonny because humans are evil psychopaths when they have access to anonymous accounts,” they tweeted.

Had to disable YouTube comments on Sonny because humans are evil psychopaths when they have access to anonymous accounts — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) September 16, 2017

To be clear.Not disabled coz of negativity towards us.We been dealing with trolls since Bebo. But for Comments attacking people with issues — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) September 17, 2017

The song, which has been praised by musician Hozier, contains the lyrics: “He's gonna break a lot a hearts when he hangs himself...Sonny, oh Sonny, don't go hanging yourself. It isn't your time to die.”

The song encourages listeners to recognise that “it's always dark before the light.”

“But you've to hold on to hope. You are important to someone, so cut down the rope.”

Hozier tweeted: “Sorry to hear this lads, I scanned thru comments only early today and was heartened by people's responses. Reached a lot of folks, fair play.”

Thats absolutely fair enough, it's one thing when it's yourself on the other end. Imagine being the lad who'd do that — Hozier (@Hozier) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Limerickman Kamal Ibrahim, an RTE presenter and former Mr World, has directed a video, now online, to highlight the importance of intervention for people struggling with depression and suicide ideation.

The film, entitled If Only, follows two separate characters on the day they decide to end their lives – and what may change their mind.

“We talk about depression and we talk about suicide but this film is really about the power of intervention.

“Depression isn’t a weakness, in fact, these challenges in life that cause us to be depressed ultimately help make us strong and we must persevere to find our strength in the blackness of our lowest point,” said Mr Ibrahim.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this piece, contact Aware 1800 80 48 48, Samaritans 116 123 and Pieta House 1800 247 247.