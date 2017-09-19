Ryanair cancellations: Shannon Airport flights saved from the axe

RYANAIR’s services from Shannon Airport are set to be unaffected by the carrier’s decision to cancel swathes of flights to accommodate pilot’s holidays.

The firm is planning to axe up to 50 flights every day until the end of October across Europe.

On Monday night, Ryanair published a full list of the services which will remain grounded.

And services from Shannon Airport are not included in this list, which will likely mean they will run as normal.

Ryanair runs services between Shannon and London's airports at Gatwick and Stansted plus Manchester. It also runs sunshine flights to Faro in Portugal and the Spanish resorts of Lanzarote, Malaga and Alicante, as well as Wroclaw in Poland.

Its services from Dublin are the only Irish ones facing cancellations, due to a backlog of staff leave which has seen large numbers of the airline's staff book holidays towards the end of the year.

Ryanair has said that less than 2% of its flights would be cancelled and the move would help it hit its annual punctuality target of 90%.

Local customers who are travelling from Dublin are being advised to check the email account they booked their flights with to see if their services are running. It will will offer refunds or alternative flights to affected passengers over the period.

Ryanair can be contacted at 0818 30 30 30.