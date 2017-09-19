Crime statistics up by 8% overall across Limerick garda division

THERE has been an eight percent increase in crime this year in Limerick, compared to figures from last year for the garda division.

The statistics on crime-related matters in the Limerick garda division were released during a joint policing committee meeting last week, during which Chief Superintendent David Sheahan pledged that gardai will do more to increase visibility in local communities.

“We have an increase in crime-related matters by eight per cent. Crimes against the person and assaults make up the significant increase,” said Chief Supt Sheahan. He added that the figures are not a cause for worry, because the 2016 figures represent a particularly good year.

Criminal activity across all categories is up 12 percent in the county compared to the same time last year, while the city has seen an overall increase of just 0.04 percent in an assessment for the same bands of crimes.

Crimes against the person, a category which includes murder, murder threat, assault causing harm and minor assault, has had an overall increase of 24 percent in the Limerick division since 2016.

But there has been just one murder so far this year, compared with two last year.

Property crime, which includes aggravated and non-aggravated burglaries as well as all types of thefts, is up nine per cent at a divisional level since 2016.

Chief Supt Sheahan said that the spike in property crime figures was caused by a spate of bike thefts in the UL area at the start of the year, as well as increased shop thefts.

“Particularly at UL and city centre, make sure your bike is locked and don’t leave it unattended for a long period of time,” he said.

There has been a 14 per cent increase in crimes related to drugs and offensive weapons since last year.

“Upward movement is positive for this crime type,” said Chief Supt Sheahan, “as it shows that those using or selling are being caught”.

In traffic policing, the chief superintendent noted that there has been one less fatal traffic accident this year in the division.

