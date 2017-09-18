Woman's condition 'serious' after river rescue in Limerick

THE CONDITION of a woman has been described as "serious" following a river rescue in Limerick city this Monday evening.

At 6.23pm, Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service was informed that a woman, aged in her 30s, had entered the River Shannon at Arthur's Quay.

On arrival, the emergency service dispatched its Swiftwater Rescue technician firefighters to the scene of the incident.

A source said that an off-duty firefighter and passerby had also entered the river and kept the woman afloat.

"A passing boat assisted for approximately 3/4 minutes until the Fire Service boat arrived on scene."

The woman was treated by firefighters and HSE paramedics after she was brought to the slipway at St Michael's Rowing Club at O'Callaghan Strand.

She was then brought to University Hospital Limerick "where her condition is described as serious".

Contact Aware at 1800 804848, the Samaritans at 116 123 or Pieta House at 1800 247247.