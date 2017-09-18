Major garda investigation underway in County Limerick 

A MAJOR garda investigation involving over 20 officers and up to 10 vehicles is ongoing in County Limerick.

According to a local, gardai from Bruff and the city arrived at a property in the Dromkeen area shortly after 9.30am this Monday morning.

“There is gardai and cars everywhere. This is a very quiet area. They are carrying out searches,” they said.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed to the Limerick Leader that there is an investigation.

“There are searches in the Dromkeen area but we are not in a position to comment at the moment because it is ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

