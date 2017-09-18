Ryanair cancellations: Shannon Airport unaffected

RYANAIR services from Shannon are set to run as normal, with the airline’s daily services from the airport not included its cancellation list.

The budget carrier axed 82 flights on Sunday, with scores more planned in order to accommodate its pilots holidays.

Up to 50 flights are set to be grounded every day for the next six weeks.

But on a list published by Ryanair over the weekend, none of its services out of Shannon are affected – although that could change, as flight cancellations on Thursday onwards have not been confirmed.

Ryanair runs services between Shannon and London's airports at Gatwick and Stansted plus Manchester. It also runs sunshine flights to Faro in Portugal and the Spanish resorts of Lanzarote, Malaga and Alicante, as well as Wroclaw in Poland.

Its services from Dublin are the only Irish ones facing cancellations, due to a backlog of staff leave which has seen large numbers of the airline's staff book holidays towards the end of the year.

Ryanair has said that less than 2% of its flights would be cancelled and the move would help it hit its annual punctuality target of 90%.

But passengers have complained about the resulting uncertainty.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, who sits on the EU's transport committee, says this uncertainty is impacting on both tourism and business travellers who have to make alternative flight arrangements with very little notice.

She said: "Ryanair has a duty of care to their passengers to be clear on which flights they are cancelling - well in advance. Ryanair knows what flights they are going to cancel and they need to make that information clear to their intending passengers."

“The passenger-rights regulation known as EU261 is there to balance the rights of passengers with the needs of airlines. That provides for compensation and a host of other rights for passengers in the event of delay or cancellation of a flight. If passengers don’t want to apply for their entitlements themselves, there are a host of private companies such as myrefund.ie who will apply for you for a small commission," Ms Clune added.

Ryanair is advising customers affected to check the email they booked their flights with to see if their services are running. It will will offer refunds or alternative flights to affected passengers over the period.

Ryanair can be contacted at 0818 30 30 30.