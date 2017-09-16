Limerick food producers secure Lidl store boost

PRODUCE from three Limerick food producers has gone on sale at Lidl stores across the country as part of the German retailer’s Kick Start initiative.

Glenstal Butter, Old Irish Creamery Cheese and Murphy's Home Bakery were each selected from more than 400 producers who responded to a call out to producers earlier this year.

Glenstal Butter produces a Salted Irish Butter; Old Irish Creamery Cheese produces a variety of flavoured cheeses while Murphy’s Home Bakery produces speciality breads.

Since being selected for inclusion in the supplier development programme, all of the producers have attended a series of free, comprehensive seminars which guided them through the process and taught them skills to help grow their business ahead of their products going on sale at Lidl.

The seminars which were carried out by a panel of industry experts from Lidl Ireland and Bord Bia included topics around quality control, packaging, marketing and PR and brand building.

“We have chosen to work with a selection of Ireland’s best suppliers and look forward to offering our customers the very best of Irish food and drink through our Best of Ireland food promotion,” said Liam Casey, commerical director of Lidl Ireland which has 152 stores across Ireland.

The retailer has three stores in Limerick city as well as stores in Newcastle West and Charleville.