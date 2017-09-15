Adare Manor has confirmed it will reopen on November 2, next following a multi-million euro revamp.

The luxury hotel and resort temporarily closed its doors early last year to facilitate the extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion works.

The newly designed hotel now boasts a new 42-bedroom wing bringing the total number of rooms to 104.

A new ballroom with a capacity for 350 guests has been added, catering for weddings, events and international conferences – all have been clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House.

The major refurbishment and construction works also included upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors.

The entire roof has been removed, fully repaired and put back in place and a complete upgrade to all mechanical and electrical services was undertaken including the installation of a new heating and cooling system for all guest rooms.

Confirming the date for the re-opening, Colm Hannon, ceo of Adare Manor, said: “The much anticipated opening is finally upon us. November 2nd will mark the celebratory beginning of Adare Manor’s new legacy, as we unveil a monumental refurbishment of this historic estate. We have received great support both locally and internationally, and our team has worked to create a vision that not only celebrates the property’s charm and long-standing heritage, but also promises a truly memorable guest experience”.

Paul Heery, general manager, Adare Manor, added: “We have added a number of new features to enhance our guest’s experience and these include a new Spa which will be Ireland and the UK’s 1st and only La Mer Spa. Our Culinary Team, have been finalising menus and as the anticipation builds, gift vouchers for dining and overnights are already proving to be very popular for birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas gifts in particular. The team here at Adare Manor is very much looking forward to November 2nd.”.

The 842 acres of beautiful parkland surrounding Adare Manor, has also been enhanced including stunning walking trails and walled gardens.

The golf course which has been completely rebuilt, redesigned and remodelled is due to re-open next March.