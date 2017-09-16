Man in asylum system for twenty years assaulted manager of Limerick centre

A MAN who has been living in the Direct Provision Centre at Mt Trenchard since 2005 could now be facing deportation, solicitor Rossa McMahon told Newcastle West court.

He was speaking in defence of Joao Vuanza, Mt Trenchard Hostel, who was charged with assaulting the centre’s manager on August 29, 2016.

Outlining the details of the case, Inspector Alan Cullen said that on that date, gardai were called to a dispute at Mt Trenchard during which the defendant assaulted the manager and was arrested.

Pleading for his client, Mr McMahon said that the bus was late and Mr Vuanza was initially remonstrating with him.

When the manager came out to intervene, his client became irate with him.

His client was from Angola and had been in Ireland since 1997, Mr McMahon added and in Mt Trenchard since 2005. “He has been in the system for quite a considerable period,” he said and had no previous convictions.

“He boiled over on the day due to frustration and he apologises for that,” Mr McMahon said. A deportation order is “on the way”, he told Judge Mary Larkin when asked at what stage of the asylum process his client was at.

She fined Vuanza €50.