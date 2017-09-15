HSE blocks prostate surgeries at University Hospital Limerick

AROUND 30 men with prostate cancer are denied surgeries every year at University Hospital Limerick, despite the fact that it has highly-skilled surgeons with the latest medical technology to do the job.

This is because the Dooradoyle facility is not a designated prostate cancer centre by the National Cancer Control Programme, which the HSE oversees.

New figures obtained by the Limerick Leader confirm 81 men have been transferred from UHL to Galway University Hospital for prostate cancer surgery since 2014.

The National Caner Control Programme policy was enforced in 2006, and now the UL Hospitals Group has requested that the programme reviews the matter.

UHL is the only public hospital in the country that has the €2.6m Da Vinci surgical robot. It was donated by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

A spokesperson for the UL Hopsitals Group confirmed that an average of 30 men a year are transferred to GUH.