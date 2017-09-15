Shannon Airport staff saddle up to raise much-needed funds for local charities

SHANNON AIRPORT staff and friends battled strong winds last weekend to help raise much-needed funds for local charities.

Over 150 cyclists took to the road for Cahercalla Community Hospice, Ennis and Home Share Clare, both which do immense work in the local community.

Cycling 110km from Shannon to Gort in Galway and back, participants had a huge sense of achievement as they arrived back to the airport following the annual event.

“It was a great day and the weather gods certainly smiled on us as we managed to get through the cycle with no rain. That was a big bonus,” said organiser Pamela Brooks, Shannon Airport.

“A lot of work goes into pulling the event together and we’ve a small committee that puts in a huge amount of work. But at the end of it all when you know you have a very healthy donation going to two incredible local charities that provide wonderful support for people who really need it, then it’s very satisfying.”

The funds going to the charities were swelled by a generous donation from main sponsors Shannon Airport, which proudly supported its staff members and many regular passengers who took part in the cycle.

“It’s a great day for all involved but our eye is always on the fundraising and Shannon Airport really came up trumps here as our main sponsors.

“We’re also indebted to the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort as they provided free refreshments for all the cyclists at the half-way point.

“Every donation helps as there are costs in running the event also, including the very well-received goodie bags each cyclist got on arrival,” added Ms Brooks.

Participants Paul Harrington, Albert Murphy and Barry Sutton were first over the line, crossing the line at 12:28pm, just under three and a half hours after the 110km event start.