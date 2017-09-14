Gardaí attend scene of multi-vehicle crash in Limerick

GARDAÍ ae currently dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision in Limerick city this Thursday afternoon.

At around 3pm, three cars were involved in an incident on the Dublin Road at the Patrick’s Road junction, just outside the city centre.

#LIMERICK Multi-vehicle collision on Dublin Rd outbound at the St Patrick’s Rd jct. Traffic is busy both ways. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 14, 2017

While gardaí are dealing with the collision, the road remains open.

It is not known how many people are involved in the incident, but sources have said that “there are no serious injuries”.

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic is busy in the area.

Traffic is able to pass through this area while gardaí assess and clear the incident.