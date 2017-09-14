Former Limerick Leader journalist writes powerful memoir

FORMER Limerick Leader reporter Fergal Keane, now one of the most well known journalists working for the BBC, will launch his new book, Wounds, in Limerick next week.

The book is a memoir about Irish people who were caught up in the War of Independence and Civil War, including his grandmother Hannah Purtill, her brother Mick and their friend and well known Republican Con Brosnan.

There were will be great Limerick interest in the book, particularly in a fascinating chapter on the attack on the RIC station in Kilmallock by the IRA and the story of Tobias O’Sullivan the head of the RIC and Seán Forde the leader of the IRA column that attacked the station.

Keane goes into great detail in the book on the different incidents that happened in Limerick and Kerry during those troubled times.

The author started his journalistic career with the Leader in 1979 before heading to Dublin to the Irish Press and then RTE, before his big move to the BBC, first covering Northern Ireland and then moving on to become South Africa correspondent.

He covered the end of apartheid and the genocide in Rwanda. Later he was appointed Asia correspondent for theBBC.

He has won virtually every award of note in journalism and was given an OBE for service to journalism in the 1997 New Year’s Honours list.

On Tuesday next, April 19, at 6pm in O’Mahony’s book store in Limerick he will chat to Limerick Leader editor, Eugene Phelan about everything from his time working in Limerick to his travels around the world and of course his latest book, which has already received rave reviews.

Wounds is described as a family story of war and love, and how the ghosts of the past return to shape the present. It is a powerful memoir about Irish people who found themselves caught up in the revolution that followed the 1916 Rising , and in the pitiless violence of civil war in north Kerry, Limerick and other areas after the British left in 1922.

Keane’s grandmother Hannah features as does her brother Mick and his friend Con Brosnan, and the story of how they and their neighbours took up guns to fight the British Empire is explored.

Keane uses the experiences of his ancestral homeland in north Kerry to examine why people will kill for a cause and how the act of killing reverberates through generations.