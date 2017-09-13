Birthdays the key to Lotto success as jackpot won in Limerick is claimed

THE winner of a €2,951,364 Lotto ticket purchased in Limerick city used the birthdates of family members to scoop the prize, he has revealed.

The engineer from the Mid-West, who called into Lotto headquarters this Wednesday with his wife to claim his win, revealed he has been playing the same Lotto numbers religiously for the last 15 years.

He purchased his golden ticket at Coughlan’s Gala store on Quinlan Street.

“I use five of my regular numbers based on dates of birth of my family. I was on the way home from work and knew I wouldn’t make it back to my local shop, where I always play Lotto, so I stopped in Coughlan’s. Little did I know it was a stop that would change the lives of me, my wife and our sons.”

For the record, the winning numbers were: 1, 4, 5, 6, 18 and 47. The Bonus was 35.

The delighted winner says he will not give up work despite his windfall. “I’d never give up work. Sure what would you get up for and where would you go? I’m not the type to lay about the house or to take up golf. And what example would I be setting for my boys if I was to give up work?”

He also insisted that he will continue to play his magic numbers every week for fun and says that if he wins again he’ll “give it away”.

With his winnings he plans to clear the mortgage, and then maybe go on holiday.

The National Lottery said the family are on a lucky streak as, the Saturday before their big win, the winner’s wife scooped a handy €7 from her numbers - a small sign of big things to come three days later.

National Lottery chief executive, Dermot Griffin, said he never tires of meeting Lotto winners and hearing the various stories on how they pick their numbers.

Eight Lotto jackpot winners have scooped in excess of €50 million this year.