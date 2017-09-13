Boost for Shannon Airport as Ryanair launches new Barcelona route

RYANAIR has announced it’s to launch a new service between Shannon and Barcelona next year.

The twice-weekly service to Reus airport, which will operate from March 27, 2018 to October 27, will give passengers direct access into one of the leading holiday and one of Europe’s most popular city destinations.

The new service, which last operated nine years ago, will see flights departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“This new Ryanair service from Shannon to Barcelona-Reus is very welcome news for the Airport. We know that this will also be welcome news for our passengers as Barcelona-Reus is not only a popular sun destination, but this new service opens up the European City break market for people in the region providing direct access to the beautiful city of Barcelona which is less than a 90 minute journey by train and bus from the town of Reus,” said Andrew Murphy, managing director of Shannon Airport.

“We are pleased to launch a new Shannon route to Barcelona Reus, with a twice weekly service for summer 2018, which is now on sale on the Ryanair.com website. To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from Shannon from just €16.99 for travel in October and November, which are available for booking until midnight this Friday,” said Ryanair’s Robin Kiely.

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development at Shannon Airport says it’s hopes around around 20,000 passengers will fly on the route next summer.

“This is another welcome boost for Shannon and the region and we look forward to working with them to ensure our passengers take absolute advantage of this exciting offering,” he said.