Hundreds of Limerick homes without power as Storm Aileen hits

Hundreds of homes and businesses are without electricity as a result of what ESB Networks describes as a “large fault”.

The cause of the power outage which happened shortly before 9pm this Tuesday is not known.

ESB Networks says the Castletown, Kilmallock and Ballyagran areas are all affected.

We have a large fault in the #Castletown #Killmallock #Ballyagran areas of Co Limerick see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY for updates — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 12, 2017

While crews have been deployed, there is no indication as to when power will be fully restored.

It’s not known if the power outage is connected to Storm Aileen which is currently passing over the country.

A Status Yellow weather warning for Munster and several other counties remains in place until midnight.