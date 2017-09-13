Woman threatened and robbed on popular Limerick walkway

Information is being sought following a violent incident which happened on a popular walking route in the city.

A young woman was threatened and robbed at knifepoint while she was walking along the Canal Bank near Grove Island last Thursday – September 7.

“This incident happened at approximately 11.45am. The young lady was walking along the canal when she was approached from behind by a male,” said a garda spokesperson.

“This is a very popular walking route and investigating gardaí are asking anyone who was in the Canal Bank area or Grove Island area, last Thursday, just before midday, to contact them,” she added.

Garda at Mayorstone Park Station are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 456980.