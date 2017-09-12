Met Éireann warns of strong gusts in Limerick as yellow weather warning takes effect

Met Éireann is warning there could be gusts of up to 110kph in Limerick as Storm Aileen passes over the country this Tuesday.

The storm is expected to track eastwards across the centre of Ireland with a band of very strong winds on its southern and western flanks.

A status yellow weather warning for all of Munster as well as counties Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway remains in place until midnight.

WARNING UPDATE

Met Eireann has issued an update to our YELLOW WIND WARNING

Full details here https://t.co/LIC2EnKayX#Aileen #StormAileen pic.twitter.com/2xbiUA77xZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 12, 2017

Met Éireann says Southwest to west winds are expected to increase to a mean speed of 50 to 65kph, with gusts of 90 to 110kph in some areas this Tuesday afternoon.

Severe winds will becoming northwesterly later and are expected to move to parts of the east coast later this evening or early tonight.

The national forecaster says winds will be at their strongest in exposed coastal areas.