Emergency services attend Limerick car crash

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a road traffic crash in County Limerick this Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the turn-off to Ballysteen, at the Askeaton bypass, along the N69 Limerick-Foynes road, in West Limerick at around 10.30am.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 10.43am, and dispatched two units from Foynes to the scene.

#LIMERICK Collision on N69 Limerick/Foynes Rd at the Askeaton Bypass. Down to one lane, Gardaí directing traffic. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 12, 2017

It is not known, yet, how many vehicles or individuals are involved in the incident.

According to AA Roadwatch, the road is down to one lane, and gardaí are at the scene directing traffic.

As of 11.30am, Limerick Fire Service personnel remain at the scene.